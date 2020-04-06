Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $48.60 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

