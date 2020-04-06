Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 6th (AAL, AHT, AIAPF, AINC, ANFGY, ANTO, BSIG, CMPNF, CTAS, CVTI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 6th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating. They currently have GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 760 ($10.00).

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

Kingmaker Footwear (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $163.00 target price on the stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,153 ($15.17).

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,500 ($46.04).

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

