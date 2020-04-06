Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 6th (BOOT, BRY, BTLCY, CDK, CFB, CHEK, CRON, CSTR, CTLT, CTRYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 6th:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a property developer in the PRC, with substantially all of its assets and operations based in the PRC. Its primary business is development of large-scale residential community projects and the sale of various types of products, including villas, townhouses, apartment buildings, parking spaces and retail shops. As an integrated property developer, its lines of business also include construction, installation, fitting and decoration as well as property management. Ancillary to its property projects, it also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects. Its residential home projects are located in newly urbanized areas and suburban areas of large cities, and the center of medium-sized cities. While the local residents in Guangdong Province constitute its core customer base, it has also generated demand from residents in Hong Kong, Macau and neighboring provinces. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

