Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (888, ADJ, ADYEN, AIR, B4B3, BBVA, FLTR, GVC, GYM, HM.B)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get 888 Holdings Public Limited alerts:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €882.00 ($1,025.58) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 195 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.