Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AG, AXSM, CARR, CX, EYPT, FMCC, GCI, HOG, HULCF, IMRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. B. Riley currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:MTSFY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:SURDF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued an underperform rating on the stock.

