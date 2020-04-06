Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AME, AMG, ASMB, EGOV, ESPR, EUZOF, FURCF, HNNMY, IVZ, REMYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan, Telular and Spectro Scientific buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments unit. Further, positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical unit. The company’s strong product pipeline is likely to continue driving its organic growth. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies including operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to aid AMETEK’s top-line. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, ongoing softness in the automation market does not bode well for Electromechanical unit. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Affiliated Managers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-positioned for growth, backed by successful partnerships, diverse product mix and focus on strengthening retail market operations. Moreover, the BlueMountain stake sale is likely to be accretive to earnings. Further, the company’s capital deployment plans are impressive. However, declining assets under management (AUM) balance due to outflows and pressure on revenues are major concerns. These might hurt the company’s prospects in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the presence of high levels of debt and substantial intangible assets on its balance sheet might hamper financials.”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV). Sidoti issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Solid assets under management (AUM) balance and globally diversified presence are expected to continue driving revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The company’s efforts to capitalize on investors’ demand for passive and alternative investment strategies will likely fuel growth. Synergies from acquisitions (including the OppenheimerFunds buyout) are expected to continue to support profits. However, continuously increasing operating expenses (compensation, marketing and acquisition-related costs) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Also, the presence of high debt levels remains a major near-term concern.”

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

