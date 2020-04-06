Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

