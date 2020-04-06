ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $42,786.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Token Store. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,728,707 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.