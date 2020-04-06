Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$9.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

