ESBC (ESBC) Tops One Day Volume of $9,606.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. ESBC has a market cap of $300,795.08 and $9,606.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00340263 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00420742 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006719 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 22,831,603 coins and its circulating supply is 22,323,517 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.