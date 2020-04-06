Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a price target for the company.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 609,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $846.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

