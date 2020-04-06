Essential Utilities Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded up $3.76 on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,403. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.