Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.70.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $154.08 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.11.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.