Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 73.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $118,423.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 169.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, P2PB2B, IDEX, CoinTiger, Coinlim and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.