Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 591.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 245,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

ETH stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $223.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

