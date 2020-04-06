Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $120,180.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02327014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,888,239 coins and its circulating supply is 168,858,826 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

