Ethereum Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00074437 BTC on exchanges including Coinut, LBank, BtcTrade.im and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $615.64 million and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.02166339 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

