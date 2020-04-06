Etherparty Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $145,174.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.02661120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

