Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at DA Davidson

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

