Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.34. 2,937,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.