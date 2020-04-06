Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EUZOF stock remained flat at $$42.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.