EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Given $10.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get EuroDry alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDRY shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Monday. 3,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.