Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Euronav has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years. Euronav has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 2,038,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,922. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

