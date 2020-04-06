EvenCoin (EVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $464,278.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $354,748.34 and approximately $464,278.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00373199 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000954 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00043713 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009679 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012816 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

