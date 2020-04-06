Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $693,584.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Everex has a market cap of $3.63 million and $693,584.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002208 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, OKEx, Mercatox, BX Thailand, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

