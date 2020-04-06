Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $163,235.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,503,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,530,676,207 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, Bitfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

