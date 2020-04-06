Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,969 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Evertec worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

