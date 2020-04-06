Everus Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $50.98 and $18.94. Everus has a market cap of $7.23 million and $143.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,852 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

