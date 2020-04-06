EveryCoin (EVY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $230,977.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $230,977.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

