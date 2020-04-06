Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Evolent Health stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

