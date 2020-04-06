Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

EOLS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 421,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,405. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

