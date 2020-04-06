ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $237,987.29 and approximately $611.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.