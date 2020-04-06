Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Exelixis worth $61,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.52 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

