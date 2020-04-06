Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of research firms have commented on EXFO. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.