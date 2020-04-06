EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.