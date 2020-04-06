EXMR FDN Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $179,953.17 and $10,475.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 27% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.04583315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010813 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.