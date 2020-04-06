Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0827 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $30,106.08 and $10,960.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.02322904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03500874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00615738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00806792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00077002 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00511330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 529,093 coins and its circulating supply is 364,093 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

