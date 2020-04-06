Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

NYSE:XOM opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.