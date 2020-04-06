Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at $609,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 199,695 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.