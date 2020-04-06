F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.13.

FFIV opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

