FABRK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. FABRK has a market cap of $26.85 million and $1.30 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One FABRK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FABRK alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005257 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile

FAB is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FABRK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FABRK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.