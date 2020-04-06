Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.29.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

