Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $225.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $225.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.07.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.71. 10,933,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

