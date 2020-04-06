FansTime Market Cap Achieves $321,794.72 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z and FCoin. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $321,794.72 and approximately $31,633.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02663294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00205247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

