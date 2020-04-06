Fantasy Sports One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 121.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 431.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $14,030.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.92 or 0.04623756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037328 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010843 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.