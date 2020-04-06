Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.13 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.02635874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00206463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

