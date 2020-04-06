Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.45 on Monday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -27.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 316,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $5,367,509.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and sold 477,237 shares valued at $10,349,587.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

