Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $34.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

FATE stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 560,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

