Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Faurecia has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

Faurecia Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

