FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $18.50

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBK. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $586.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.51. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

